Mount Pearl's Summit pool to stay closed until April
City of Mount Pearl says it will need at least an extra month for the repairs
Bad news for Summit Centre pool users — the pool will be closed until at least April 5.
That's a month longer than the City of Mount Pearl had previously said.
The "repairs are more complex and will take longer to complete than anticipated," said a tweet from the city's account Friday afternoon.
Electrical problems forced the shutdown of the pool Feb. 9. At the time, the city said it would be closed for only a few days.
A spokesperson says the city is waiting on parts to arrive from the system manufacturer. It will then take three tofour weeks for repairs and installation, and then another two or three days for the pool water temperatures to be restored.
All swim lessons have been cancelled, in addition to swim birthday parties.
In the neighbouring municipality of St. John's, pool problems have plagued the Paul Reynolds Community Centre.
The most recent closure was in the fall of 2019, due to the air-handling unit — an issue that required the city to hire outside-the-province consultants.
