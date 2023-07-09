Summer haze as white as breakers in this week's photo gallery

A perfect moment for a walk along the beach at St. Shott's. (Submitted by Diane Molloy)

We are into the long walk upon the cool, rough beach of summer in the province now, and a lot of people are heading outside, whether to the shore, to fish, to concerts, or just for some time alone. We appreciate you sharing it with us!



Check out these photos, and then scroll to the bottom to see how you can be part of next week's album.

Here's a lucky shot, taken near Chance Cove. And interestingly both luck and chance are synonyms for 'complete fluke', which this also is. (Submitted by Steve Williamson)

The lupins of Bauline. (Submitted by Lorraine Winsor)

Twin mountains blanketed by cloud near Cape Ray. (Submitted by John Butt)

A dory sits on the mirror surface of the water near Port au Bras (Submitted by Johnaton Poulain)

What secrets lurk hidden behind the fog over Trinity? (Submitted by Bob Coffey)

A packed spot on nice summer days, Topsail Beach can also double as a place to enjoy a quiet sunset. (Submitted by Pete Roil)

Have a photo you'd like to share?

Here's how to get in touch with us: email nlphotos@cbc.ca. It's a dedicated address just for photo submissions from across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Here's what we need from you: your name, where the photo was taken and a caption that tells us what's in the image. We encourage you to add any information you think our readers would enjoy!

We share the photos we receive here, and we might also use them on Here & Now each weeknight during Ashley Brauweiler's weather segments, as well as on our Facebook page, our Twitter feed and on our Instagram account. And we always give credit. Providing a handle for Instagram would be appreciated!

Because of the volume of submissions we receive, we cannot respond to everyone.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador