So long, summer? Last day of recreational food fishery

The nine-day fall fishery is still to come at the end of September.

CBC News ·
The fall recreational fishery will open from Sept. 22 until 30. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

It's the last day for the summertime recreational food fishery in Newfoundland and Labrador.

The fishery was open Saturday to Monday throughout the summer, for people to catch up to five fish a day.

The total number of days the summer fishery was open this summer was 39 — down from recent years, when the number of days was 46.

There will still be a nine-day stretch for the fall season, from Sept. 22 to Sept. 30.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans limits for the fall fishery will be five groundfish per day, including cod, with a maximum boat limit of 15.

Fishing will be permitted from one hour before sunrise to one hour after sunset.

