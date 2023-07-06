It's a busy summer weekend ahead for parts of N.L. (Submitted by Allison Stoodley)

It's a busy weekend on the books in Newfoundland and Labrador this weekend — from festivals and a Broadway show, to a powwow and a comedy tour.

Summer is now hitting its stride after a slow start to the season. If you're looking to get out and about this weekend, here's a few things that might catch your interest.

Miawpukek powwow

The annual Miawpukek First Nation powwow at Conne River is a celebration of music, culture and traditions. (David Newell/CBC)

Kicking off Thursday and running throughout the weekend, the annual Miawpukek First Nation powwow is a celebration of traditions and culture with displays of dancing, singing and drumming.

The community is known for its hospitality and making outsiders feel welcome at its powwows. It was cancelled in 2020 amid the pandemic, and pared down in 2021 before returning in full swing last year.

Chief Mi'sel Joe said it's a way to celebrate the year and share in your good fortunes with friends and family.

Festivities are free to attend and there are food services onsite.

Newfoundland and Labrador Folk Festival

Crowds often fill Bannerman Park for the annual Folk Festival, rain or shine. (Submitted by Alick Tsui)

The province's largest folk music festival kicks off Thursday night with performances at the Ship Pub in St. John's before moving to Bannerman Park from Friday to Sunday.

This year's festival features music from Iris Dement, Rum Ragged, Kellie Loder, Amelia Curran, Silver Wolf Band and dozens of other artists.

Friday's show begins at 6:30 p.m. while Saturday and Sunday start 10 a.m.

Tickets are $20 for daytime sessions to $45 for evening sessions. Children under 12 get in for free. Weekend passes are also available.

Ochre Fest

Local authors, artists and musicians will be in Ochre Pit Cove for the community's annual festival. (Ochre House Retreat)

Held in Oche Pit Cove on the north shore of Conception Bay, this festival got its start in 2013. It focuses on four things: Books, music, food and art.

The main venue for the festival is the Ochre House Retreat — a former United Church built in 1938.

This year's edition starts Friday at 5 p.m. with a happy hour hosted by Newfoundland Distillery co-founder Peter Wilkins.

The weekend features live music from Sherry Ryan, Janet Cull and Natalie Noseworthy, along with readings from authors such as Violet Browne, Holly Hogan, Michelle Porter, Bridget Canning, Shelly Kawaja and William Ping.

Kelligrews Soiree

The Irish Descendants will be just one of the bands playing at the annual garden party in Kelligrews. (Wes Holmes - Tryndrum Media)

It's the 50th anniversary of the legendary event in Conception Bay South, which starts Thursday at 7:30 p.m. with a cornhole tournament at the Royal Canadian Legion.

Friday will see the grand opening of a new community park and splash pad with live music and family celebrations.

The main event — the Kelligrews Soiree Garden Party — is slated for Saturday night with entertainment from the likes of the Masterless Men, Irish Descendants, the Navigators and Bic and the Ball Points.

Tickets for the garden party are $45 at the gate, and it's a 19-plus event.

There's plenty of family fun scheduled throughout the week, too, such as a family bike ride and party on Sunday.

Events run though to July 14.

Come From Away

Come From Away is coming home to Gander, with preview performances kicking off Friday. (Cylla von Tiedemann/Mirvish Productions)

After a long and award-winning run on Broadway, this hit musical is coming home to where it all began.

Come From Away debuts at the Joseph R. Smallwood Arts and Culture Centre in Gander on Friday night. The first two weeks will be preview shows, before the official kick off on July 22.

The show's producer, Michael Rubinoff, said it was a dream come true to host the show where it is set.

"You have a career in theatre, you work on many different shows and it is always special," he told CBC News. "This is a whole other level of special."

If you were hoping to get a last-minute ticket for the show, you may be out of luck. All 37 performances have already sold out.

The show wraps on Sept. 3.

Best Kind Comedy Tour

The first show of the Best Kind Comedy Tour is Thursday in Lewisporte. It then travels to Dildo on Friday and St. Jones Within on Saturday.

The show features a trio of Newfoundland comedians — Mike Lynch, Brian Aylward and Colin Hollett.

The Signal 53:21 AMA with the Best Kind Comedy Tour Three of N.L.'s funniest comics stopped by the studio to chat about their upcoming cross-country tour and to answer questions from callers about the business of standup comedy. Take a listen to host Adam Walsh chat with comedians Mike Lynch, Colin Hollett, and Brian Aylward.

It's a blend of sketch and stand-up comedy, featuring some of the characters Lynch made famous with The Outhouse.

The ambitious tour will bring around 50 shows to small towns like Torbay in the east, to Iqaluit in the north and Vancouver in the west.

Shakespeare by the Sea

This summer marks the 30th anniversary of Shakespeare by the Sea in St. John's.

The annual festival starts Friday and Saturday with performances of Much Ado About Nothing in Bowring Park.

Shows will run each Friday and Saturday until July 22, and audiences are asked only to pay what they can for admission.

The troupe will also perform Romeo and Juliet at Harbourside Park in St. John's later in the summer, and an original one-act play by Bailey Jackson at the Anglican Cathedral.

