Wait list for St. John's summer camps balloons to 700 people under COVID-19 limits

Kayleen Puddester woke up bright and early Thursday morning and logged on to the City of St. John's website, hoping to be quick enough to get her two boys signed up for summer camp.

She was able to enrol Michael for the duration of the summer but Bentley, who has autism, was enrolled for only one week.

Puddester's son is one of more than 700 campers who are on the city's summer camp wait list as fewer spots are up for grabs due to a limited amount of children allowed in each camp with COVID-19 restrictions.

In previous years camps have held about 70 kids but this year there will not be allowed more than 20 campers. Bentley also would need inclusion services, including one-on-one care.

To see his brother go off and him stay home, that is going to be really upsetting. - Kayleen Puddester

"You might get it, you might not get it, this year considering everything that is going on it's all lower numbers," said Puddester. "You really hope, all you got is hope on your side."

Puddester said she is doing a lot of hoping to get off that wait list as she contemplates leaving her job to care for her son.

"What am I going to do financially?" said Puddester, a single mom of three kids. "A layoff, that would be my only option."

This is the second year Puddester has enrolled Bentley, 8. She had more success last year and was able to secure almost the full summer. She said the social interaction he receives from the camp is crucial for his well-being as is having a constant routine.

Kayleen Puddester's son, Bentley, left, was enrolled for only one week of summer camp while her other son, Michael, right, was enrolled for the entire summer. (Submitted by Kayleen Puddester)

She said she hasn't broken the news to him yet as she knows he will be upset.

"He absolutely loves going and interacting with the staff," she said. "He is very excited to attend camp.… To see his brother go off and him stay home, that is going to be really upsetting."

Registration started at 7 a.m. Thursday and by early afternoon the only spaces left were in one-day water sport programs.

Stay on wait list

St. John's Coun. Jamie Korab is encouraging people to get on the wait list and stay on it, because as the province relaxes some COVID-19 restrictions more spots could open up.

"Obviously the child's safety is the No.1 thing we want to provide but … we want to be open and functioning," Korab said.

Coun. Jamie Korab says the number of spots available had to be trimmed under the COVID-19 pandemic. File photo. (Katie Breen/CBC)

"If we find out we can open up 10 more spots than that wait list is there and they can transition in as quickly as possible."

The summer camps, in eight locations around the city, are also going to operate differently from previous years.

When campers get in the building they will have an assigned spot where they can sit and play with their own toys and materials.

There will be one staff member for five children; they will become one bubble and not have to physically distance in that group.

"It's challenging with younger people.… For a lot of these children it's the first time they are out interacting with people outside their bubble," said Korab.

Campers will be put into groups of five, which will become a bubble. (CBC News)

Korab is also asking parents to bring their own water bottles, hand sanitizer and a lunch that does not need to be warmed up, and he's encouraging parents to not bring toys and electronic devices.

Cleaning will happen daily throughout the building, and well-used spots such as doorknobs and the bathroom will get extra attention.

Camps will start within the week and run until the end of August.

"We want to get things open as soon as we can but we have to do that safely," said Korab.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador