Sugar rush: Small business owners scramble for answers as N.L. implements sugar tax

The sugar tax has officially been implemented in Newfoundland and Labrador, affecting a variety of sweetened beverages. (Jeff Chiu/Associated Press)

As Newfoundland and Labrador implements its long-awaited sugar tax, many retailers are scratching their heads, still left with more questions than answers.

Effective Thursday, the new tax will add 20 cents to the cost of a litre of a wide range of sweetened beverages. While the provincial government says the tax will improve public health by discouraging the consumption of sugar-laden drinks, critics say it will disproportionately hurt low-income earners — and some retailers say they are still unsure how the program works.

Alex Mugford, manager of the family-owned Mae's Variety in Conception Bay South, says his family have been left wondering what they have to do, thanks to what he says is lack of communication from the provincial government.

"The only information we have been given was an email from one of our wholesalers," said Mugford.

"It contains a link to the government website, which has some promotional material that we can print off. They sent a sample invoice for us to see what all future invoices will look like. As from receiving information from the government, we received none. We were expected to go and find the information ourselves."

Of the information Mugford managed to find, he says it appears as though the business will have to make monthly payments.

"We have to calculate what we sell per month, and then we have to write a cheque to the government and send it in," said Mugford. "We have to start tracking things a lot more closely."

While Mugford remains unsure how the rollout of the sugar tax will alter business practices in the long run, he expects the process to be confusing for businesses and consumers alike. The tax should be dealt with between the province and wholesalers, he said, not at the cash register.

"Information is king in these types of businesses," said Mugford. "They know how to contact us. I would love a little information packet sent to us explaining everything in detail [about how] we can implement this. This is a confusing and unnecessarily complicated tax."

Business owners say the tax should be dealt with between government and wholesalers, not at the cash register. (The National/CBC Archives)

Mass confusion

Lynn Boyd, who owns Boyd's Convenience in Main Brook, says she has had little contact with government officials and has been left bewildered.

Boyd says there were better ways to implement the tax, which she thinks isn't necessary at all.

"I think they should have put it as a two or three per cent tax increase, [rather than] being all over the place," said Boyd. The percentages don't make sense. Seven cents on a can of drink, but 40 cents on two litres? When you're a small store and you check everything in manually, I haven't got a button to program all this in.

"How do you memorize what changes and what it means? There's going to be a lot of confusion."

