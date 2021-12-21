If visions of sugar plums are dancing in your head, here's how they got there

Chef Andie Bulman has a few holiday recipes, and a few historical facts to go with them. (John Pike/CBC)

Welcome to the no-man's land between Boxing Day and New Year's Eve.

I usually spend this time watching movies and playing Barbies with my nieces, but it's also the perfect time of year to tackle a fun cooking project.

This season, I recommend trying your hand at a classic holiday sweet … maybe one that you've heard of but have yet to make.

I have step-by-step instructions to get you there.

Sugar plums

sugar plums. (Courtesy of Julie Van Rosendaal)

Sugar plums pop up in poems and books like A Visit From St. Nicholas and are a starring attraction in Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker, but I had no idea it was an actual sweet until a friend asked if I could make them a box of real sugar plums for the holidays.

"Sure," I said, "no problem," before realizing I had no idea what she was talking about.

The phrase "sugar plum," it turns out, are just the words we use to describe a type of dessert called a "comfit." Comfits are small candies with a seed or nut at the base and are surrounded by a hard candy coating.

Sugar plums are particularly large comfits that became luxury items in the 17th century, when layers of rock-hard caramelized sugar were painted on by hand. These would be decorated, and occasionally hung by small wires as ornaments.

Why would a dessert with no fruit in it be called a sugar plum?

One theory is that the word "plum" had come to mean "something desirable."

There are many sugar plum recipes online, but I mostly ignored these and invented my own. Mine contains dried prunes because I want a plum in my sugar plums.

I also doused it in brandy for a grown-up twist. Enjoy!

Ingredients:

¾ cup of slivered almonds, toasted

½ cup of dried prunes

¼ cup of sweetened dried cherries (splurging on good organic ones really take this dessert up a notch)

¼ cups of apricots

¼ cups raisins

¼ cups sweetened dried cranberries

¼ cup icing sugar

¼ tsp dried and crushed fennel seeds

¼ tsp dried cinnamon

¼ tsp cardamom

little pinch of salt

¼ cup of honey

¼ cup brandy

1 cup of demera sugar, or some coloured sugars!

Instructions:

Place your gorgeous toasted almonds, plums/prunes, cherries, apricots, currants, and cranberries in the bowl of a food processor. Pulse until everything becomes a wet, gooey mess, but don't overprocess. This shouldn't become a ball yet!

Stir together your spices in a small bowl. Add your pinch of salt. In a larger bowl, combine your spices and your icing sugar. Whisk this together for one minute. Add your fruit and nut mixture. Pour in your honey and brandy.

Now, mix using a wooden spoon. Once everything is incorporated, it's time to shape the sugar plums into nice, even, small balls on parchment-lined cookie sheets.

Place your decorating sugars into small bowls and roll each ball into the sugar. These plums should keep in refrigerated for about two weeks.

Gingerbread cookies, houses and cake

A loaf of ginger cake, if you're not into the whole gingerbread thing. (Shutterstock)

Gingerbread is a weird holiday treat.

Don't get me wrong, decorating a house with candy will always be a fun (but mouse-attracting) time, but is gingerbread edible? Is anyone jazzed about the actual flavour of the gingery, rigid biscuit walls, or is it mostly just an icing thing?

The first recipe for gingerbread seemed to pop-up in Greece in about 2400 BC, but culinary historians speculate ginger was used in desserts in China far before that time.

For the Greeks, gingerbread had ceremonial purposes and was easily accessible as their ports were along the spice route. As spices became more available, different nations developed their versions of gingerbread.

Hard gingery peppery cookies shaped like leaves were available at medieval fairs.

Gingerbread cookies became popular when Queen Elizabeth I had some shaped to look like visiting dignitaries.

Gingerbread houses seem to have became trendy in Germany in the 1800s after Hansel and Gretel was published (although some historians argue that gingerbread houses existed before the famous story of the witch and her house of sweets … a classic chicken or egg scenario).

Today, building gingerbread houses is almost a competitive sport in some parts of Europe, and in Bergen, Norway, whole school districts work together to construct an entire city of gingerbread.

There's lots of folklore surrounding this treat; unmarried women in England would often eat gingerbread men before a party in hopes of meeting a sweetheart.

In Sweden, gingerbread was thought to bring good luck and people would make wishes on them.

I'm not a gingerbread lover, so I've included my ginger cake recipe. It's not a Christmas tradition, but it's so soft and nice with pomegranate and candied fruit.

Ginger Cake (makes one 10-inch cake)

Ingredients:

1 cup fresh ginger, grated

1 apple, grated (I like to use gala or honeycrisp)

1 cup sugar

2½ cups of flour

1 cup canola oil

1 cup molasses

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp cardamom

1 tsp ginger

½ tsp cloves

¼ tsp black pepper

2 tsp salt

2 tsp baking soda

1 cup boiling water

3 eggs

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease a 10-inch round cake pan and line with parchment paper. Grind the sugar, apple, and ginger together in a food processor. Pour this mixture into the bowl of a stand mixer. Add canola oil and molasses. Mix at medium speed for 3 minutes.

Mix all the spices, baking soda, salt, pepper, and flour together in a separate bowl. Take a moment to sift this well, then set it aside. Next, turn the mixer back on at a very, very low speed. Add the cup of boiling water, being careful not to burn yourself.

Once the water has been incorporated into the sugar-apple-ginger-oil-molasses mixture, make a well in the bowl of dry ingredients and pour in the mixture. Add the eggs one at a time, mixing between each egg. The batter is going to seem absurdly thin, but don't worry. Pour into the cake pan and bake for 40 minutes. Test your cake using a toothpick, and leave in for 5 more minutes if needed. Once cool, dress with a lime glaze, fresh pomegranate seeds, and some candied orange slices.

Lime glaze (makes enough glaze for one 10-inch cake)

Ingredients:

1 cup powdered sugar

2 ½ tbsp fresh lime juice

1 tsp lime zest

Just mix it all together and make those clumps disappear

Egg nog

Egg nog, says Bulman, is a perfect and creamy, but divisive drink. (Submitted by Andie Bulman)

You can usually spot the first carton of egg nog on the shelves in October. I'd argue that sightings get earlier every year, but I'm not actually complaining.

Egg nog, to me, is perfect and creamy and I can put away gallons of the stuff, but it's a divisive drink.

You either love it, or you hate it.

It seems to come from a medieval beverage called Milk Punch or "posset" that contained much of the same ingredients including egg yolks, egg whites, sugar, whipped cream, sherry and nutmeg.

These were, of course, fancy and rich ingredients, so the first versions of egg nog were often used in toasts to good health and prosperity.

Different versions pop up in different places.

In Mexico, "rompope" is enjoyed. This drink is similar to egg nog, but contains an almond paste that gets whipped alongside the eggs. Puerto Rico has the "coquito," which uses coconut milk and cloves.

Happy baking!

Sherry Egg Nog

(This makes two small but potent egg nogs)

Ingredients:

¼ cup of cream sherry

1 oz tequila

1 tsp icing sugar

1 pinch cinnamon

½ cup heavy cream

1 whole egg, separated

Fresh nutmeg (for grating on top)

Cinnamon stick

Instructions:

Shake your cream sherry, tequila, icing sugar, yolk and cinnamon until gorgeous and frothy in a cocktail shaker.

Now whip your cream until you've got soft peaks. Whip your egg white using a whisk and fold this into the whipped cream.

Pour your drink into a cup and top with your whipped cream and egg white frothy goodness. Grate some nutmeg on top. Easy!