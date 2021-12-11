RNC investigating after 2 people found dead at CBS home
The RNC says it is investigating after a man and a woman were found dead at a home in Conception Bay South on Friday evening.
The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating two sudden deaths in Conception Bay South.
In a release Saturday morning, police said officers responded to a home on Windycove Lane on Friday evening and found a man and a woman dead.
The RNC said the cause of death is still being determined and its criminal investigation division is investigating the incident.
There are no public safety concerns associated with the incident, according to police.
In an email to CBC News, an RNC spokesperson said the man and woman were known to one another.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call the RNC or Crime Stoppers.