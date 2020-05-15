Man found dead in woods in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, RCMP investigating

RCMP in Happy Valley-Goose Bay are investigating the sudden death of a man in the town. (CBC)

Police are investigating the sudden death of a 47-year-old man in a wooded area of Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

RCMP say they received a report around 8:30 Thursday night that a man was unresponsive. Paramedics tried several times to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the the scene.

The province's Chief Medical Examiner has been brought in for the case, and police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador