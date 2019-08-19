Sudden death of woman in C.B.S. under investigation

The sudden death of a 36-year-old woman in Conception Bay South is currently under investigation.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Thursday, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was called to assist with an ambulance call.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has been tasked to determine the cause of death.

An RNC spokesman said there is no further information to release at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador