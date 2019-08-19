Sudden death of woman in C.B.S. under investigation
The 36-year-old died Thursday.
Office of chief medical examiner tasked to determine cause of 36-year-old's death
The sudden death of a 36-year-old woman in Conception Bay South is currently under investigation.
Shortly after 1 p.m. on Thursday, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was called to assist with an ambulance call.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has been tasked to determine the cause of death.
An RNC spokesman said there is no further information to release at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.