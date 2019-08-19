Skip to Main Content
Sudden death of woman in C.B.S. under investigation
Nfld. & Labrador

The 36-year-old died Thursday.

CBC News ·
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine cause of death, says a spokesman with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

The sudden death of a 36-year-old woman in Conception Bay South is currently under investigation.

Shortly after 1 p.m. on Thursday, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was called to assist with an ambulance call.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has been tasked to determine the cause of death.

An RNC spokesman said there is no further information to release at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

