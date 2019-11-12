Sudden death of toddler on flight prompts emergency landing at St. John's airport

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has confirmed there was a sudden death of a young child on an international flight, which prompted an emergency medical landing in St. John's International Airport on Tuesday.

Police and paramedics were dispatched to the airport where Saudi Arabian Airlines Flight 35 had landed, shortly before noon.

The RNC confirmed a two-year-old died. The death is not believed to be suspicious.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be involved.

Saudia Airlines Flight 35 took off from St. John's International Airport around 3 p.m. Tuesday after the emegency medical landing. (Katie Breen/CBC)

According to FlightView.com, the Boeing 777 had departed from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and was heading to Washington, D.C.

The St. John's International Airport Authority said the flight departed around 3 p.m.

