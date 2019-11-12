Skip to Main Content
Sudden death of toddler on flight prompts emergency landing at St. John's airport
Nfld. & Labrador·Updated

Sudden death of toddler on flight prompts emergency landing at St. John's airport

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is investigating but say the death of a two-year-old aboard a Saudi Arabian Airlines flight that was diverted to St. John's doesn't appear to be suspicious.

The RNC are investigating but say death of 2-year-old doesn't appear to be suspicious

CBC News ·
Police have confirmed, after an international flight made an emergency landing at St. John's International Airport on Tuesday, that a two-year-old passenger died. (Katie Breen/CBC)

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has confirmed there was a sudden death of a young child on an international flight, which prompted an emergency medical landing in St. John's International Airport on Tuesday.

Police and paramedics were dispatched to the airport where Saudi Arabian Airlines Flight 35 had landed, shortly before noon.

The RNC confirmed a two-year-old died. The death is not believed to be suspicious.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be involved.

Saudia Airlines Flight 35 took off from St. John's International Airport around 3 p.m. Tuesday after the emegency medical landing. (Katie Breen/CBC)

According to FlightView.com, the Boeing 777 had departed from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and was heading to Washington, D.C.

The St. John's International Airport Authority said the flight departed around 3 p.m.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|