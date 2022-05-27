NLTA says negatives outweigh benefits under new substitute scheduling system

Substitute teachers in Newfoundland and Labrador are now booked through an automated system, rather than manually. (Mark Cumby/CBC)

Some Newfoundland and Labrador teachers, school administrators and the NLTA say a new automated scheduling system is eroding the classroom experience and hampering morale among substitute teachers.

CBC News has received messages from more than a dozen teachers and administrators who say the system, dubbed SmartFind, makes substitute teacher schedules even less predictable and reduces consistency for students.

In an interview with CBC News, Trent Langdon, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association, said he's heard from teachers with similar complaints, as well as teachers who've experienced glitches — such as getting calls for absences which don't exist.

"The negatives are far outreaching the benefits right now," he said on Thursday. "It's not going well with SmartFind."

Before the system was implemented, school principals and vice-principals would call a list of potential substitutes when a teacher wasn't able to work.

Now, SmartFind does that work for the administrators, selecting teachers from a database using an algorithm based on qualifications.

While speaking with reporters on Thursday, Education Minister John Haggie touted the benefits of the new system, especially for newer teachers trying to get their foot in the door.

"Junior substitutes now have an equal chance of getting hours and substitute days because of the way SmartFind works," he said. "The administrators, the vice-principals, who spend often several hours on the phone trying to find substitutes have that time now free to devote to the classroom."

Education Minister John Haggie said the Department of Education, the NLESD and the NLTA are working to improve SmartFind. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

Under SmartFind, just because a teacher was called in one day doesn't mean they'll be called in the next.

Langdon said he's heard of at least one classroom which had five different substitute teachers in a week.

No override: NLESD

According to an internal NLESD memo obtained by CBC News, school administrators aren't allowed to override SmartFind, which became mandatory in schools as of Oct. 4, and the NLESD will be auditing schools to make sure they listen.

In the memo, Andrew Hickey, NLESD assistant director of education, said the system would create a "more equitable opportunity," while the previous book-by-phone would provide an unfair advantage to some.

Langdon said he understood the impulse to create a more equitable system, especially for newer teachers.

"There is benefit to that idea," he said. "But schools are places where human beings interact, and it's just as much about getting a person to fill the role as it is about making sure you have a person there who can connect and have some consistency for those children," he said.

NLTA president Trent Langdon said the scheduling system is hindering consistency in classrooms. (Peter Cowan/CBC)

Haggie said a new version of the system will allow substitute teachers to be booked for multiple days, adding more consistency to classrooms.

The system has caused headaches for part-time teachers who were no longer getting first dibs on vacancies at the school where they were already teaching.

According to Haggie, an update to the system will allow part-time teachers to select a preference for certain schools, making them more likely to be called to fill vacancies.

Haggie said he didn't know how much SmartFind system cost, referring reporters to the NLESD. An NLESD spokesperson declined an interview request.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador