Submersible company OceanGate debuts new footage of Titanic

OceanGate Expeditions — an outfit that's been taking people down to the Titanic wreck site in their submersible — has just released their own short film called Titan – A Viewport to Titanic. The company's president, Stockton Rush, talked to the CBC's Garrett Barry.

Even after 110 years, OceanGate Expeditions believes there's still plenty to discover about the Titanic.

The company runs research expeditions from Conception Bay, taking teams down the 3,800-metre dive to the site.

Now OceanGate has released its own short film, called Titan – A Viewport to Titanic.

It's made up of new footage, gathered during the company's latest journey to the site this past summer.

It documents how the world-famous shipwreck is holding up — or not.

A ticket on the submarine isn't cheap, running about a quarter of a million dollars for a spot on the dive team.

But it does help pay for the company to conduct a multiyear study of the Titanic and its unique biodiverse ecosystem.

OceanGate president Stockton Rush talks about the research, and showcases some of the new footage, in the video above.

