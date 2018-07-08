Selling a Trinity Bay subdivision with ocean-front lots and fog-free views

What if your next baycation never had to end? If that sounds good, then you might want to talk to Ann Bell.

Bell, who previously ran successful bed-and-breakfast operations in St. John's, has spent a few years on her next venture: a new subdivision, one located in a more rural part of the province than usual for such a development.

That subdivision, Murphy's Cove, is located on 255 acres on Route 201, in Norman's Cove, at the head of Trinity Bay. Bell has been working on the development for about a decade, beginning a couple years after selling her hospitality properties in St. John's and moving to the area.

The Murphy's Cove development in Trinity Bay has sold about a dozen plots of land thus far, and four homes have been built. (Murphy's Cove)

'Ten years before that I had gone out to Norman's Cove at the insistence of my young carpenter, who lived in Norman's Cove, to come out for Norman's Cove Days," said Bell of her first visit to the area, years before moving there herself.

She found a small, quiet coastal town with nice people and great views, sitting a microclimate that kept the fog away.

"I thought, this is a lovely little community."

A place for retirees or commuters

Bell bought a small house in Norman's Cove, one sitting on the cliffs and looking out over the ocean, and developed it into a cottage where she lives off and on.

Now she hopes the Murphy's Cove development will attract others — some of whom may make the commute into St. John's, others of whom who will live in town in the summers or year round.

About a dozen lots have been sold so far, many of them to people who are moving back to the province after time away, Bell said. And many of the people living in the area are 60 and older, she said, and have retired.

"It's an ideal place for anybody's whose retiring or who wants a cottage."

But while it's about an hour's drive to the province's capital, there are economic reasons to move to the area — ads for the development tout its proximity to Vale's Long Harbour facility, and commercial activity in Bull Arm and Placentia.

"I didn't purchase and I didn't develop the land because of that," Bell said.

"I did it because I thought it was a gorgeous spot."

'I want a project'

Four homes have been built in the area so far, Bell said, and there has been some response to the new ads, mostly from people who are coming home for the summer.

Although the housing market is down across the province, compared to a few years ago, she believes it will turn around and people will begin investing again.

According to real estate listings, lots in the subdivision range in price at $24,900, $99,900 and $2.4 million. A completed house costs $300,000.

Bell acknowledged that the subdivision may not grow as she hopes it will — though she sees the project as a long-term one that she plans to stick with.

"I had advice from people who were well known in real estate in town and they advised me not to do it, and I said, 'but I want to do it.'

"I want a project, and it's a project for me."

