Hand-gathered goodness: The Stuffed hosts are back for more food adventures

Stuffed host Farai Gwasira checks out the kale patch at Lester's Farm with farmer Susan Lester Ryan. (Amy Joy/CBC)

Fresh, local vegetables can add an extra layer of deliciousness to any meal, especially when you pull them out of the ground yourself.

Hosts Ife Alaba, Columbus Guyo and Farai Gwasira — three friends who really love to eat — are back for a second season of Stuffed here on CBC Newfoundland and Labrador.

The three love exploring the food scenes across St. John's and the Avalon Peninsula. This season, they're headed out to create a meal using the best local ingredients sourced from the environment.

We kick things off at Lester's Farm in St. John's, where Farai is getting hands-on with fruits and vegetables — and learning that just about anything can be turned into a chip.

Check it out in the video below.

Meet the hosts

A passion for food and fun isn't the only thing these hosts have in common.

All three are students at Memorial University. Ife, who was born in Nigeria and grew up in South Africa, is studying psychology and music. Columbus was born and raised in Zimbabwe and is a business student. Farai also grew up in Zimbabwe and is studying business.

(CBC)

