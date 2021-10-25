Deadliest catch: Stuffed host casts off in search of perfect fish to fry

Stuffed host Ife Alaba heads out on the water in search of the perfect fish for her meal. (Mike Simms/CBC)

The hosts of CBC N.L.'s Stuffed have already dived head-first into fish and chips, but there's nothing quite like catching your own meal.

Stuffed hosts Ife Alaba, Columbus Guyo and Farai Gwasira are three friends who really love to eat. This season, they're headed out to create a meal using the best local ingredients sourced from the environment.

This week sees Ife hit the water in search of cod off the coast of Bauline with a couple of young fishers who love to get out on the water any chance they get.

Can Ife reel in the perfect catch with a bit of friendly competition? Check it in the video below.

WATCH | Ife Alaba casts off in search of the perfect fish in the latest episode of Stuffed:

Meet the hosts

A passion for food and fun isn't the only thing these hosts have in common.

All three are students at Memorial University. Ife, who was born in Nigeria and grew up in South Africa, is studying psychology and music. Columbus was born and raised in Zimbabwe and is a business student. Farai also grew up in Zimbabwe and is studying business.

(CBC)

