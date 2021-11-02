Let's eat! Our Stuffed hosts chow down on their locally gathered meal

From left, Farai Gwasira, Ife Alaba and Columbus Guyo chop fruits and vegetables to prepare their meal. (Amy Joy/CBC)

With all of our ingredients ready, it's time to eat!

Over the course of the second season of Stuffed on CBC Newfoundland and Labrador, hosts Farai Gwasira, Ife Alaba, Columbus Guyo have travelled across St. John's and the Avalon Peninsula working to make a meal using ingredients they source from the environment.

Ife's freshly caught cod, Farai's hand-picked veggies and Columbus's foraged berries make a meal that will have you salivating through your screen!

Check out how it all comes together in the video below.

WATCH | Ife, Farai and Columbus wrap up season two of Stuffed with a hand-picked feast:

Chowing down in the season finale of Stuffed 7:14 The ingredients have been gathered. Now it's time to eat! Join hosts Ife Alaba, Farai Gwasira and Columbus Guyo in the season finale of CBC N.L.'s Stuffed. 7:14

Meet the hosts

A passion for food and fun isn't the only thing these hosts have in common.

All three are students at Memorial University. Ife, who was born in Nigeria and grew up in South Africa, is studying psychology and music. Columbus was born and raised in Zimbabwe and is a business student. Farai also grew up in Zimbabwe and is studying business.

Want to know more about Ife, Columbus and Farai? Meet our hosts here.

Watch for new episodes of Stuffed every other Monday on Here & Now on CBC Television, here on our website and on our social media feeds.

Miss an episode? Catch up here.

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.