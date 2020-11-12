Have a slice day! Stuffed hosts head out to find the tastiest pizza in St. John's

Stuffed hosts Ife, Farai and Columbus get cheesy on this week’s pizza episode. (CBC/Mike Simms )

If foods were rated solely on social status, pizza would be off the charts.

Best served with friends, pizza gives us everything we need: a sense of comfort, fine flavours, melted cheese — you can even eat it for breakfast.

Stuffed hosts Ife Alaba, Columbus Guyo and Farai Gwasira are three friends who really love to eat, and this week, they seek out the best pizza in St. John's.

They head to three places that take their pizzas to the next level: Piatto Pizzeria, Pi Gourmet Pizza and EVOO Restaurant.

WATCH to see which pizza slices through the competition:

Stuffed: pizza time! NL Video 8:22 Hosts Ife, Farai and Columbus head to Piatto, Pi and EVOO to explore delicious pizza options in St. John's. 8:22

Meet the hosts

A passion for food and fun isn't the only thing these hosts have in common.

All three are students at Memorial University. Ife was born in Nigeria and grew up in South Africa, she's studying psychology and music. Columbus was born and raised in Zimbabwe and is a business student. Farai also grew up in Zimbabwe and is studying business.

Want to know more about Ife, Columbus and Farai? Meet our hosts here.

Watch for new episodes of Stuffed every other Monday on Here & Now on CBC Television, here on our website and on our social media feeds.

Miss the burger episode? Watch it here.

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.