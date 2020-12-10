Keeping it cool: Stuffed hosts find the best gelato and ice cream in St. John's
Three friends who love to eat discover the best bites around St John’s. This week: ice cream and gelato
Stuffed hosts Ife Alaba, Columbus Guyo and Farai Gwasira are three friends who really love to eat — and this week, they're tasting delicious gelato and ice cream. They try homemade gelato at Newfoundland Chocolate Company and the Parlour and head to Sugar Mama's to try their ice cream cookie sandwiches.
WATCH our hosts scream for ice cream:
A passion for food and fun isn't the only thing these hosts have in common.
All three are students at Memorial University. Ife, who was born in Nigeria and grew up in South Africa, is studying psychology and music. Columbus was born and raised in Zimbabwe and is a business student. Farai also grew up in Zimbabwe and is studying business.
Want to know more about Ife, Columbus and Farai?
