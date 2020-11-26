Catch of the day: Stuffed hosts get hooked on fish and chips

Freshly caught cod cooked in a golden batter and nestled in a pile of homemade fries — what could be more beautiful?

Stuffed hosts Ife Alaba, Columbus Guyo and Farai Gwasira are three friends who really love to eat — and this week, they're looking to find the tastiest fish and chips in town.

They try the catch of the day at Duke of Duckworth and Quidi Vidi Fish and Chips in St. John's, as well as Chafe's Landing in scenic Petty Harbour.

WATCH | Our hosts experience the joy of fish, chips, dressing and gravy here: Stuffed: Hooked on fish and chips NL Video 10:03 Hosts Ife, Farai and Columbus are seeking out the tastiest fish and chips on this week's episode. 10:03

Meet the hosts

A passion for food and fun isn't the only thing these hosts have in common.

All three are students at Memorial University. Ife, who was born in Nigeria and grew up in South Africa, is studying psychology and music. Columbus was born and raised in Zimbabwe and is a business student. Farai also grew up in Zimbabwe and is studying business.

