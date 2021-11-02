Fun with foraging: Stuffed host picks the perfect flowers to eat

Stuffed host Columbus Guyo forages for berries with Felicity Roberts. (Amy Joy/CBC)

From pineapple weeds to rose petals, there are lots of different ways to add flavour to a meal right in your own backyard.

Stuffed hosts Ife Alaba, Columbus Guyo and Farai Gwasira are three friends who really love to eat. This season, they're headed out to create a meal using the best local ingredients sourced from the environment.

This week sees Columbus try his hand at foraging, all while showing you might not have to go far to get some delicious items.

Check it out in the video below.

WATCH | Columbus Guyo joins forager Felicity Roberts for a foraging trip in St. John's:

Stuffed: Foraging fun in St. John's 6:20 In the latest edition of our Stuffed series, host Columbus Guyo picks up foraging in search of the perfect ingredients to add to the group's upcoming meal. 6:20

Meet the hosts

A passion for food and fun isn't the only thing these hosts have in common.

All three are students at Memorial University. Ife, who was born in Nigeria and grew up in South Africa, is studying psychology and music. Columbus was born and raised in Zimbabwe and is a business student. Farai also grew up in Zimbabwe and is studying business.

Want to know more about Ife, Columbus and Farai? Meet our hosts here.

