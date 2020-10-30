Skip to Main Content
Looking for a delicious burger in St. John's? Meet the hosts of Stuffed, who are on the case
Nfld. & Labrador·New

Looking for a delicious burger in St. John's? Meet the hosts of Stuffed, who are on the case

In our new series Stuffed, three great friends discover the best food around St. John’s. In the first episode, they seek out the best burger.

3 friends who love to eat discover the best bites around St John’s

CBC N.L. ·
Columbus Guyo, Ife Alaba and Farai Gwasira are hosts of CBC N.L.'s Stuffed. (Katie Rowe/CBC)

From the topping combinations to the condiments to the softness of the bun … there's a lot to discuss about burgers. 

Ife Alaba, Columbus Guyo and Farai Gwasira are three friends who really love to eat. 

In our new series Stuffed, our hosts put their tastebuds to the test to explore the food scene in St. John's.

The Stanley Burger at Bernard Stanley Gastropub. (Mike Simms/CBC )

In the first episode, Ife, Columbus and Farai head to Bernard Stanley Gastropub, Johnny & Mae's and Yellowbelly Brewery for burgers. 

WATCH: Find out which burger came out on top: 

Stuffed: Burgers

5 hours ago
6:40
In the pilot of Stuffed, hosted Ife, Farai and Columbus head to Bernard Stanley Gastropub, Johnny & Mae's and YellowBelly Brewery to eat burgers. 6:40

Meet the hosts

A passion for food and fun isn't the only thing these hosts have in common.

All three are students at Memorial University. Ife was born in Nigeria and grew up in South Africa. She's studying psychology and music. Columbus was born and raised in Zimbabwe, and is a business student. Farai also grew up in Zimbabwe, and is studying business.

Want to know more about Ife, Columbus and Farai? Meet our hosts here

Watch for new episodes of Stuffed every other Monday on Here & Now, here on our website, and on our social media feeds. 

Video shot and edited by Mike Simms

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now