N.L students to get a crash course on the dangers of vaping

Juniper Ridge Intermediate student Charla Woodford, 11, says vaping isn't for her. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

A new program aims to give junior high and high school students a reality check on the risks of vaping.

Dan O'Brien, the assistant director of education for programs in the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District's western region, says the number of students vaping is on the rise.

"The biggest concern for us is … how do we protect our children and our students, who are making decisions that we think can be extremely harmful to their health?"

Administrators hope a two-week information session on the realities of vaping will help.

The N.L. Alliance for the Control of Tobacco is partnering with the English school district and the Conseil scolaire francophone provincial de Terre-Neuve-et-Labrador, as well as private and Indigenous schools, to bring the session to students in grades 7 to 12.

Students sound off

Juniper Ridge student Jordan Jackman, 12, has some advice for kids interested in vaping: 'Don't do it. Don't be an idiot.' (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Juniper Ridge Intermediate Grade 7 student Charla Woodford says vaping isn't for her.

"I know I'd never do it, because it's just weird. Everything that would happen to you... I find that pretty scary 'cause I don't want that to happen to me," she said.

"It's like, so bad. Why would you do that stuff?"

Jordan Jackman, a student in Woodford's class, echoed her sentiments.

""It's dangerous, why would you wanna kill yourself? Live as long as you can!"

His advice for people considering vaping?

"Don't do it. Don't be an idiot."

Juniper Ridge teacher Kerri Mercer says the rise in e-cigarette use among students is 'eye-opening.' (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Juniper Ridge teacher Kerri Mercer is responsible for guiding her students through the information session.

"It was really eye-opening. To see that, 2011 to today, the spike in nicotine use was quite alarming. It was a point that I found students really appreciated."

Keeping teens informed

Kevin Coady, executive director of ACT, said solving the problem of youth vaping is all about getting the right information out.

"People have fallen into the trap of believing that e-cigarettes, [or] vaping, is safe," he said.

"The tobacco industry has done a great job of getting these out there with flavours to attract young people. Young people are getting addicted.

"We have to get the message out."

