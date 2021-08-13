Here's an inside look at studying gannets at Cape St. Mary's Ecological Reserve

For three years, a team of scientists from Memorial University has been studying a gannet colony of about 30,000 birds at the Cape St. Mary's Ecological Reserve on the southwestern Avalon Peninsula.

It's the southernmost northern gannet colony in the world, and where marine bird expert Bill Montevecchi can be found scaling the 150-metre cliffs to catch and tag the birds with GPS devices to further understand where they go to feed and what kind of prey they are feeding on.

"We have to be really careful on those cliffs, obviously. It's a lot of work, but we're gettin' it done," Montevecchi said.

"Often times I won't make eye contact, or will deliberately look away from the bird I want to catch. I just want to be part of the landscape.… I just want to be a moving rock."

Bill Montevecchi is a marine bird expert who is working with a team to attach GPS devices to gannets. (Josée Basque/Radio-Canada)

The gannets have chicks in August, and Montevecchi said the birds know that humans are a threat to their young, but the presence of researchers doesn't phase them too much.

"They are so bonded to their young they take the risk. Once we get the catch, we pull them very slowly off the nest, because if you don't, the chick can go flying," he said.

Each tracking device has a metal band with an identification number so researchers can track the same bird over multiple years.

Strange birds

The GPS device itself falls off after about three months, but Kyle d'Entremont, a MUN graduate student and wildlife technician who has been a part of the research team for the duration of the study as part of his thesis, replaces the batteries in the receivers every two weeks. He then downloads all the information for the previous two week period from the receivers onto a laptop.

Gannets are the largest breeding sea bird in the North Atlantic, with a unique way of securing a meal.

About 30,000 gannets live in a colony at Cape St. Mary's Ecological Reserve. (Josée Basque/Radio-Canada)

"They way they feed, too, it's pretty remarkable. They go about 100 km/h [and] plunge dive into the ocean," d'Entremont said.

"The deepest that gannets can dive is approximately 20 to 22 metres, and that's below the surface of the water."

d'Entremont said gannets are strange birds that pick a place to settle and prospect, and more follow behind. d'Entremont said the colony has grown rapidly over the last 200 years or so, but has since plateaued.

Kyle d'Entremont, is a Memorial University graduate student and wildlife technician who has been a part of the research team for the duration of the study as part of his thesis. (Josée Basque/Radio-Canada)

"Ever since, about 2012, reproductive success here has been pretty poor. There was this big event where essentially all of the parental gannets just left for about two weeks in the middle of August," said d'Entremont.

"That was just associated with this marine heatwave that hit most of the northwest Atlantic. So [sea surface] temperatures were about 3 to 4.5 C warmer than usual and the theory there is that these warms waters likely pushed their preferred prey either further north or into deeper water."

In his time studying gannets, d'Entremont said similar events haven't happened, and reproductive success has returned slightly, but only in the range of 55 to 62 per cent which d'Entremont calls historically low.

