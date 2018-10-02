PWC students risk suspensions to protest loss of parking spaces

Students of Prince of Wales Collegiate are protesting the limited use of their student parking lot. Students say they've lost the equivalent of 50 spaces. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Students of Prince of Wales Collegiate are facing one-day suspensions after staging a protest Tuesday over the loss of most of their allocated parking spaces at the St. John's high school.

School officials have limited the use of the student parking lot at the rear of PWC following a number of reported incidents, including an attack two weeks ago in which a youth unleashed what police believe to be bear spray.

Several students required treatment in hospital.

But students on Tuesday said they feel they are being penalized for a problem they did not cause.

"They said drug use, and it's not safe anymore. But I've been in this school now for three years, and we've been out there the whole three years," student Zachary Reid told CBC News.

"The only problem we've had was the bear mace incident, and that's not really our fault."

Until now, PWC students have had the entire back parking lot for their vehicles.

Student Zachary Reid says students will continue to protest until they get their parking spaces back, estimating that 80 students drive to school each day. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

While there are no designated spaces on the gravel lot, Reid said students would manage to fit in as many vehicles as possible.

Now, he said, the school is offering space for just 26 cars.

Students told CBC News that three times as many cars could fit on the lot.

However, the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District said it is not its job to provide parking for students, and that it is reconfiguring the lot following a number of incidents at the location.

Students say the parking lot at the back of PWC can hold about three times the amount of cars now allowed to park there. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

"It should be noted that the district is not obligated to provide student parking. It is, however, made available where possible, provided the safety and security of students and staff is not compromised," the school board said in a written statement to questions from CBC News.

"The district supports the school administration in its efforts to ensure safety of staff and students."

Students not backing down

Reid said students are going to continue to protest until they get their parking lot back. He estimates that there are at least 80 students driving to school each day and the lot can accommodate everyone without complaint.

"We kind of need a spot to park, and it's kind of ridiculous that they're making it so that we can't drive to school," he said.

"A lot of people got jobs right after school [and] need their car. Some people play sports with school that they need their car right after school."

Student Abby Coffey says other students are getting $60 tickets for parking on the side of the road. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Student Abby Coffey said students are getting tickets for parking on the side of the road in front of the school, due to not being allowed to park on the property anymore.

"I don't agree with what they did. People offered to pay for cameras and they were like 'no,'" Coffey said.

"Now people are getting $60 parking tickets. That's not right ... No one has anywhere to park and everyone is just like lining off on the road."

As for getting back to class, Reid hopes school officials will fold first.

"They'll eventually get fed up with it and give us the backlot, and then we can go back to school work."

With files from Todd O'Brien

