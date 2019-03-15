St. John's teens join global rally against climate change

St. John's high school students joined a global protest Friday, meeting near the Memorial University clock tower before making their way to the Confederation Building to voice their concerns about climate change and call for government action to slow its advance.

The event is expected to draw hundreds of students from the city's high schools, joining the more than 1,300 other schools from more than 100 countries in the School Strike for Climate Change, a movement that Swedish 16-year-old Greta Thunberg began in August.

"It's important for us, obviously, to have more people our age involved, seeing as it's us who are going to be dealing with this issue in the future," said Chloe Puddister, a co-organizer for the St. John's student march.

"I think people our age are getting more and more invested in this."

The protests are not school-sanctioned events but Allison Jeon, another co-organizer of the St. John's march, told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show that most staff at Holy Heart of Mary have been positive.

"They can't really support us walking out of school, we definitely understand that," Jeon said.

"But for the most part, everyone we've spoken to thinks it's a good cause."

It's detrimental to sweep the issue of climate change under the rug, said Erin Lee, a third co-organizer of the local march.

Lee said awareness of climate change is crucial, and spreading the word to those who don't belive in it, or those who disagree with the level of risk, is important.

High schools in St. John's are joining schools from more than 100 countries across the world in the strike on Friday. (Meg Roberts/CBC)

"Inevitably, we are going to start to see these consequences. So at this point all of the smaller things are making somewhat of a difference, but at this point it's the big action that needs to take place," she said.

"That's why we as youth now, we're not going to back down."

