Education Minister says students back to class in September

Students in Newfoundland and Labrador whose homes are 1.6 km from their schools typically have to walk to school. (CBC)

Education Minister Brian Warr says the full student population will be back in class come September.

"We're looking at doing the full curriculum and having public exams next year," Warr told the House of Assembly Monday afternoon.

Warr says they're consulting with public health about class sizes, and will release the plan dictating how schools will operate by the end of June.

However, Warr didn't say if that plan would include shifts for students.

But NDP education critic, Jim Dinn, a former teacher and president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Teachers' Association, says he's concerned schools won't be ready in time.

"I have some serious questions with regards to cleaning. Do we have sufficient cleaning staff? What will be the cleaning protocols?" Dinn asked.

When students return to class in September class sizes and physical distancing may become an issue. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

He said even if there are smaller class sizes in September, he says it will be difficult to implement physical distancing, adding that schools that reopened in Quebec have seen COVID-19 cases.

"We may very well have to hire more teachers to make this work," he said.

Progressive Conservative education critic Craig Pardy agrees. He said social distancing in schools is going to be tough, especially for younger students.

"From the hand washing, to not putting anything in their mouths, not sharing things," he said.

The opposition members are wondering how much more education will cost next year, if more teachers, and modular classrooms are needed for extra space.

But the Education Minister can't give an answer.

Education minister Brian Warr says students will be back to in-personal classes this September, with a full curriculum and public exams. (House of Assembly)

"I can't provide you with that particular figure here," said Warr. "We're committed as a government to getting our children back in schools where they belong."

"We want to make sure that we're nimble, just in case we get another curve ball thrown at us," he said.

Internet access a problem

A second wave of COVID-19 could be that curve ball and the opposition is also concerned about how poor Internet access will affect students and teachers in rural areas of the province, if schools shut down again.

Pardy said one of his constituents in Southern Bay had issues using google classroom when the pandemic started, calling their Internet connection inadequate

"It would freeze up, they would lose the voice part of the transmission," Pardy said.

Party wants to see the province's plan to improve the Internet, and he says the province has lost the opportunity to train teachers how to deliver courses online

"All of June should have been involved with [professional learning]," he said.

NDP MHA Jim Dinn is concerned about cleaning and physical distancing in schools. “We may very well have to hire more teachers to make this work,” he said. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

Dinn says not all families can afford high-speed Internet or data packages.

"How do you level the playing field? What are the resources that are going to be put out there for parents and teachers alike," he asked.

Increasing broadband in the province falls to Industry and Innovation Minister Bernard Davis.

"It's a problem right across the island," said Davis.

He says they're working with telecommunications companies and the federal government to improve broadband.

"They've got several billion dollars involved in this process over a period of time that they want to get out to the provinces," he said.

Still, he can't promise improvements overnight.

Industry and Innovation Minister Bernard Davis is responsible for broadband internet in the province. He says they’re working with telecommunications companies and the federal government to improve broadband. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

"Telecommunication companies can't put lines or put technology in place in a two month period," said Davis.

"To be quite honest it's not going to be available by September in every part of our province," he said.

Meanwhile, Warr says the school district issued hundreds of portable Wi-Fi devices and iPads with data cards to students, and he's hoping connectivity issues get fixed.

"Our plan is to have the resources put in place for all students," he said