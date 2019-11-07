MUN students vote overwhelmingly to adopt Student Refugee Program

MUNSU's Liam O'Neill says that student's hard work has paid off. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

The votes are in, and MUN students have decided to adopt a $2 per semester fee in order to sponsor a student refugee at Memorial University.

Memorial University Students Union shared the results of the referendum Wednesday night, and 3,142 students voted, with 93 per cent of them voting in favour of the fee.

"We are glad that the referendum ran smoothly, thanks to our chief returning officer, and that the students who took the initiative to create change on campus got the result they were looking for," said Liam O'Neill, MUNSU's director of external affairs.

"Their hard work paid off."

The refugee sponsorship will be organized by the World University Services of Canada. The result of the vote will fund a year of post-secondary education for the chosen refugee.

