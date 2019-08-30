Wear what you want at Happy Valley-Goose Bay's 1st Shameless Strut

An event to put an end to the blaming and shaming of sexual assault victims is taking place in Happy Valley-Goose Bay on Saturday.

The Mokami Status of Women Council is hosting its first ever Shameless Strut — based on the worldwide SlutWalk movement, which started in Ontario.

The dress code? Whatever makes people feel comfortable.

"It's a call to end victim-blaming of sexual violence survivors and end rape culture," said Martina Lavallee, program co-ordinator at the Mokami Status of Women Council.

Martina Lavallee of the Mokami Status of Women Council says the Shameless Strut is a call to stop blaming victims of sexual violence and to end rape culture. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Lavallee said the group purposely is not using the word "slut" in the name of the event.

"The word 'slut' may not be associated with any of the women here. They might have a different name that they have been called … a derogatory label for whatever actions that were perpetrated against them," she said.

To push back against people who question what victims of sexual violence were wearing when they were abused, Lavallee said attendees should wear whatever they want.

"We have to shift that conversation and ask: why was the violence perpetrated against you?"

The walk is starting at the parking lot of Supreme Court in Happy Valley-Goose Bay at 2:30 p.m., and will be walking past the RCMP headquarters.

