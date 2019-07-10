'Structural and mechanical issues' shut down Baie Verte pool

Baie Verte's town council has shut down the community pool, telling residents that its "structural and mechanical issues" are now too much for regular maintenance to handle.

The town told residents on Monday the pool will be closed until further notice, but council hopes repairs can be made quickly — with some possible help from the provincial government — once a full inspection is complete.

"We've made the usual efforts and then gone beyond that with our staff to try and remedy some of the issues that have been developing over a number of years with the pool," said Deputy Mayor Shawn Russell.

"Unfortunately our staff is unable at this point to complete the work — the work that may need to be completed for the pool for this year."

Russell told CBC Newfoundland Morning that cracks have been discovered in the cement, and there are also problems with the pool's filtration system.

"Basically we see it as a safety concern. It's our main issue," he said. "We want to make sure that the pool is safe for not only this particular year, but for years in the future."

The pool, pictured here in 1994, is over 50 years old and was built to commemorate Canada's centennial. (CBC)

An engineer performed an initial inspection over the weekend, and the town council said in a statement the group is also working with a pool specialist from New Brunswick.

Russell said the town has also been in discussions with Newfoundland and Labrador's Department of Municipal Affairs and area MHA Brian Warr.

He said town council will decide how to address the issues as soon as a full inspection and report are complete.

"We basically need to get a full cost-analysis and basically look at the full scope of work that needs to be done, and that's essentially where we're going right now," he said.

"I would assume there's a great deal of support by government, and there's also a lot of support in the community to make sure this happens as quickly as possible."

A swimmer uses the Baie Verte community pool in 1994. (CBC)

Russell said the pool is a "centrepiece" for the community, and acknowledged many of the town's recreation programs use the space.

He said the recreation committee is making alternate plans for "as many activities as possible."

The pool is more than 50 years old, according to Russell, who said it was built around 1967 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Canada's Confederation.

The closure came as a surprise: the town had already advertised for lifeguarding positions this summer, and the Dolphins swim club was also preparing for its summer.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador