Wet and windy weekend weather with storm surges expected for parts of Newfoundland

It looks like parts of Newfoundland are in for stormy weather over the weekend, according to Environment Canada, which issued wind and storm surge warnings for the Avalon and Bonavista peninsulas on Friday.

The warnings prompted provincial government to encourage the public to be extra cautious around coastlines in the coming days with high waves, pounding surf and higher than normal water levels expected.

High tide and large waves of up to six to nine metres will cause higher water levels than normal, with possible coastal flooding and damage.

"North- to east-facing coastal communities in Conception Bay and along the east coast of the Avalon Peninsula may be at risk of some flooding and damage to coastal infrastructure due to pounding surf. East- to northeast-facing communities in Trinity Bay may also be at risk," a Department of Justice and Public Safety media release said.

"Municipalities and local service districts are advised to review their emergency management plans and monitor coastal infrastructure. Efforts should be made to protect vulnerable coastal locations given the potential of damage to infrastructure."

On Friday, CBC meteorologist Ashley Brauweiler said northerly winds on the Avalon and Bonavista peninsulas were expected to gust between 90 and 110 km/h between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday night, even 120 km/h in exposed coastal areas. Brauweiler said the strong winds will continue through the morning Saturday and stay strong later in the day, gusting between 80 and 100 km/h, then between 60 and 80 km/h on Sunday.

We're in for a wet and windy night tonight thanks to a weather bomb. It's a fancy way of saying a developing low pressure system is dropping 24 mb of pressure in 24 hours or less. <br>Winds really ramp up tonight with gusts near or above 100 km/h through tomorrow evening. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/Su4Fv49Eu7">pic.twitter.com/Su4Fv49Eu7</a> —@a_brauweiler

Central Newfoundland will also see gusty winds as well through Saturday, gusting between 60 and 80 km/h.

Rain is expected to taper to showers on Saturday but will linger from Bonavista North through to the Avalon Peninsula before eventually tapering off altogether Sunday.

"Residents are asked to take steps to ensure their own personal safety," said the Department of Justice and Public Safety. "Residents should always have a basic emergency kit available and be prepared for at least 72 hours, with food, water, batteries, a portable radio and prescription medications."

