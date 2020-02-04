String of break-ins in Forteau area over last four weeks: RCMP

Forteau RCMP are investigating three separate break-ins in the Labrador Straits within the last four weeks, and reminding people to protect their property to deter thieves.

Police say the first one was reported Jan. 8 in Forteau, after a personal utility trailer was pried open and items were stolen from inside.

The second in the town was reported two weeks later, on Jan. 23, when the Canada Post office was broken into and "numerous items" were stolen.

And the most recent break-in happened at the West St. Modeste Town Centre building on Sunday. The RCMP said the suspect or suspects broke into the building through the back, and did "minor damage" to the inside.

Police are reminding people "to always safeguard their personal property" by making sure their homes, outbuildings such as sheds, and vehicles are all locked.

Anyone with information about this string of break-ins is asked to contact the RCMP or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

