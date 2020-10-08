Striking Dominon workers form 'solidarity chain' outside No Frills store

Striking Dominion workers have formed a "solidarity chain" at a No Frills location in St. John's, a store owned by Loblaw Companies Limited.

Dozens of workers, standing six feet apart, are holding a yellow rope encircling the parking lot of the store on Topsail Road.

The store is open for shoppers, and the entrance is not blocked by the striking Unifor members, but the union is asking people to buy their groceries elsewhere in a show of solidarity.

"Over the past six weeks Loblaw has continued to sell its products at No Frills and Shoppers Drug Mart. While the company continues to rake in increased profits during the pandemic, it also continues to refuse to pay its front-line workers a living wage," said Unifor Local 597 president Carolyn Wrice in a media release issued Thursday morning, when the protest got underway. The release calls the circle a "solidarity chain."

"The workers have received tremendous support from the public during this strike and today we are asking them to join us in sending a message to Loblaw and its chairman, Galen Weston."

The employees are handing out a flyer, listing the changes they are seeking from Loblaw.

No signs of concessions on either side

The issues that continue to be sticking points include workers who are deemed part time but who work full-time hours, along with a demand for a wage increase.

The strike began Aug. 22. All 11 Dominion stores in the province are closed, sending 1,400 workers to the picket lines. There are also no indications an agreement is near.

On Sept. 1, Loblaw's Atlantic Canada vice-president, Mike Doucette, laid out the company's side, in a blunt, two-page letter.

"You need to know that this strike will not result in an improved offer," Doucette wrote.

He also laid out the company's side for why it won't meet worker's demands: competition is fierce, business at Dominions across Newfoundland is in decline, and the tentative agreement reached at the end of July was still on the table.

