Talks break off between Loblaw, union representing Dominion workers

Talks have once again broken down between Loblaw and the union representing Dominion workers in Newfoundland and Labrador.

In a statement released Friday, Unifor Local 597 says the two sides could not come to an agreement at a bargaining session in St. John's.

"After 10 weeks the company has not made one single improvement to their initial three-year offer," said Chris MacDonald, assistant to Unifor national president Jerry Dias.

Some 1,400 workers have been on the picket lines since Aug. 22. With no tentative deal, the strike will continue and stores will remain closed.

Just two days ago, the two sides agreed to get back to the bargaining table, with a session planned for Thursday in St. John's, according to the union.

The main issues of contention continue to be the company ending the $2-an-hour wage increase for essential workers, implemented during the pandemic, and the push for more full-time jobs. The union says more than 80 per cent of Dominion workers are part time and 60 full-time jobs were converted into part-time positions last year.

The union is holding a news conference Friday afternoon to speak about the RNC's actions. The RNC has told CBC it will comment after the event.

Police showed up to picket line

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary was criticized this week by some MHAs and the union for showing up at a picket line formed by workers at Weston Foods in Donovans Business Park in Mount Pearl earlier this week.

MacDonald said police told him they were preparing to arrest people for blocking trucks exiting the property. He said he's not sure why police were enforcing an injunction that doesn't exist, but was told police were enforcing the Highway Traffic Act. The union said the picket line outside of the bakery was peaceful.

"We're in the driveway. We're not even on the road," MacDonald said at the time.

Still a light police presence at Weston Bakery in Donovans. Strikers tell me nobody has been detained, that they know of, after police arrived wanting picketers to leave. Unifor says there's no injunction it's aware of, no plans to leave. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/e0AMQIE6KF">pic.twitter.com/e0AMQIE6KF</a> —@MikeMooreNL

NDP Leader Alison Coffin blasted the RNC presence as "an unnecessary use of police resources."

"When I got to the picket line there was an enormous police presence, and the soft tactical gear, 30 officers coming at you in the darkness with lights flashing.… That's incredibly intimidating."

The day after officers were at the picket line, the RNC issued a statement that said "all communication with strike action leadership has been respectful" and the police force "remains focused on communication and education as it relates to public safety."

