Road rager: Street hockey party takes over Mount Pearl

The road hockey event brought a few thousand players, coaches and fans to Mount Pearl Saturday for a unique hockey tournament.

"Street Jam is a street hockey festival," event organizer Seamus O'Keefe said.

"It's hockey at its purest form that's played on the streets for all ages, skill levels and both genders."

Holly Thistle, Rachel Hopkins, Olivia Hawco and Katie Parsons took part in the Street Jam tournament. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

On Saturday, there were 198 registered teams, which adds up to about 1,360 players — and that doesn't include coaches — requiring 50 referees playing on 26 asphalt rinks.

Not all of those taking part are ice hockey players, some strictly play street hockey and enjoy the three-on-three style of play.

"We've been talking to Hockey NL and Hockey Canada as this is a great way to introduce kids [to hockey] and a lot of new Canadians," O'Keefe said.

"They are not adept at skating so this is a way to get them involved in hockey, get them interested and excited, then make the transition onto the ice."

The street hockey game brings out players of all ages and skill levels. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

The youngest players on the road were born in 2012, in the initiation division, while there were a few teams with players in their 50s.

For a few players on the Large Buzz team, one of the highlights of the event is meeting new people.

Organizer Seamus O'Keefe says it takes 70 to 80 staff to pull off the two day event. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

While the young women are talented ice hockey players they enjoy the rolling ball version as well — but there is a glaring difference.

"Not wearing hockey gear," 15-year-old Holly Thistle said.

"Because you get hit with the ball."

And sometimes that hurts.

O'Keefe said the event requires around 750 soft density G-Force balls — or hockey balls.

The tournament continues Sunday with medals and bragging rights up for grabs for the winners.

