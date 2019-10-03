As ferry is delayed again, some support a tunnel under the Strait of Belle Isle

Some of the people affected most by transportation to and from southern Labrador are getting fed up with their ferry service and say a fixed link — supported by the federal Liberals in their election platform — is the answer.

The Liberal Party of Canada pledged in its party platform to support "nation-building projects" like a fixed transportation link between the Northern Peninsula of Newfoundland and south coast of Labrador. That campaign promise was top of mind for some on Wednesday, when a scheduled crossing of the Qajaq W. on the Strait of Belle Isle was delayed.

"The tunnel idea would be great, but the federal and provincials governments need to stop wasting money with studies," said Donna Doyle, owner of the Genevieve Bay Inn in St. Barbe on the Northern Peninsula.

A fixed link would be a fantastic addition to the area and would increase business and tourism year-round, especially during the slower winter months, Doyle said.

"Summer time is great with tourism — winter time sucks," she said.

Donna Doyle is co-owner of the Genevieve Bay Inn in St. Barbe. (Troy Turner, CBC)

Doyle ran Thirsty's Pub for 16 years, then opened the inn three years ago. Business has been relatively stable in that time, she said, despite the seasonal slowdown and issues with supply availability.

However, if a tunnel were to be built, she said it would open up a more vibrant transportation system in the area.

But another study on the feasibility and cost of such a link does nothing, Doyle said. In April 2018, the provincial government released the results of a study recommending an undersea rail tunnel it said would take 15 years to complete and cost $1.65 billion. That study cost taxpayers $266,000.

'Better for everybody'

At the dock in St. Barbe, Labrador resident Chris Bridle said a tunnel under the strait should have been built years ago.

"What's sitting in front of us right here is a great barrier for Labrador for sure," the Red Bay resident said of the ferry.

"If we had the tunnel through, [there would be] non-stop traffic. Better for business, better for tourism, better for everybody."

The ferries are not reliable, said Harold Rumbolt of Mary's Harbour. In particular, winters weather causes a lot of grief travelling to and from the island portion of the province, he said.

"There's long waits, they can't contend with the ice and when you consider the amount of money that's spent on the ferries, a tunnel might be a good idea," Rumbolt said. "It would save money in the long run."

After a delay due to a power outage, the Qajaq W. leaves the dock in St. Barbe on Wednesday. (Troy Turner, CBC)

A potential fixed link has been studied by several provincial governments over the decades, and in the 1970s digging even began on the Labrador side. In 2005, the then-PC government, led by Danny Williams, pegged the cost of a fixed link at close to $2 billion but did not pursue the idea further.

While the Liberals have committed to a national infrastructure fund that could pay for a project like the fixed link in their platform, the document does not specifically say that such a link would be undertaken.

