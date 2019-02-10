Stormy Sunday in western, northern Newfoundland and much of Labrador

Windy, snowy weather swept through parts of Newfoundland and Labrador Sunday, knocking out power early this morning in Stephenville, Mainland and Channel-Port aux Basques.

On parts of the island and in Labrador, the provincial transportation department advised of white-out conditions and closed roads.

The blizzard is still roaring through <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CornerBrook?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CornerBrook</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <br>💨❄❄❄ <a href="https://t.co/nST857Hb1m">pic.twitter.com/nST857Hb1m</a> —@Ez4u2say_Janis

The department issued stern warnings to drivers to stay off highways on the west coast of the island around Deer Lake, St. Anthony, Burgeo, Stephenville and the southwest pat of the island to Bay St. George.

Parts of the Trans-Labrador Highway from Happy Valley-Goose Bay to Cartwright Junction, as well as Red Bay to Lodge Bay have been closed, while the department also advised drivers to stay off other stretches of highway.

Today is a great day to stay inside. Marble is closed. Yoga is cancelled at Namaste and Chase the Ace in Benoit’s Cove is cancelled. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/stormday?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#stormday</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SkiMarble?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SkiMarble</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/HumberArmSouth?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HumberArmSouth</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/VeitchPhysio?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@VeitchPhysio</a> —@colleencbc

Environment Canada issued wind warnings for most of coastal Newfoundland with gusts over 100 km/h in places like Wreckhouse and Rocky Harbour — topping out at 139 km/h in Channel-Port aux Basques early Sunday morning.

Communities in coastal Labrador also faced strong winds and blowing snow. Around 11 a.m., Makkovik recorded gusts of 121 km/h, while Nain reported sustained winds between 84 and 107 km/h in the morning.

Lots of plow activity on provincial highways today but please use caution if you plan to travel. Check highway conditions at <a href="https://t.co/UwKe2kkMWC">https://t.co/UwKe2kkMWC</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nltraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nltraffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/i2VXrd1Urr">pic.twitter.com/i2VXrd1Urr</a> —@TW_GovNL

The fierce winds caused delays and cancellations at airports in St. John's, Deer Lake, Gander and Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Marine Atlantic cancelled crossings between Newfoundland and Nova Scotia, citing high winds, while Labrador Marine said gale and ice pressure warnings would keep the Qajaq W tied up in St. Barbe. Several other intra-provincial ferries are also not operating.

Very windy <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> continues today. A gradual diminishing trend expected Monday/Tuesday, but it'll be Wednesday before we get a meaningful break, for a day. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/QilECb0dxY">pic.twitter.com/QilECb0dxY</a> —@rcbstormpost

Environment Canada says strong winds will continue Sunday night — and some parts of Labrador and Newfoundland are in for more blowing snow Monday.

