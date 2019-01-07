Here we snow again: Another storm for north, west Newfoundland, coastal Labrador

It's another snowy, windy, school-cancelling, poor-driving day in parts of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Environment Canada has issued blizzard warnings for parts of Labrador, from Makkovik to Lodge Bay, and winter storm warnings for the Straits, the Northern Peninsula, Green Bay-White Bay and parts of the west coast as far south as Corner Brook.

Schools were closed in Corner Brook and Stephenville, as are some schools in coastal Labrador.

The Trans-Labrador Highway Route 510, spanning Labrador's south coast and strait, is closed because it's too stormy for snow-clearing equipment to operate.

So much snow fell in Englee that a car that should be easily seen is completely covered; it's parked next to the snowblower. (Submitted by Michaela Brown)

On the Northern Peninsula, a stretch of highway between St. Anthony and Plum Point is blocked with heavy, drifting snow.

The poor weather started on Sunday, cancelling ferry crossings both on the Cabot Strait and the Strait of Belle Isle.

Winter storm warning for much of Western Nfld. But, while the snow keeps coming, the plows are out cleaning up around the city & in parking lots in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CornerBrook?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CornerBrook</a>. I drove through a few small drifts on my way to work, but roads were generally good in the city at 4:30. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/Lk8M33Y4Qs">pic.twitter.com/Lk8M33Y4Qs</a> —@BerniceCBC

Marine Atlantic and Labrador Marine cancelled crossings again Monday.

Skiers, snowboarders welcome snow day

Schools were closed Monday, but many students flocked to Marble Mountain.

It's estimated a couple hundred people were making the most of the winter weather.

The Marble Mountain season started just days ago. Downhill skiers and snowboarders were making the most of the fresh powder. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

High school student Elyse Adams said she heads to Marble Mountain every snow day, and the conditions were pretty good.

"It's really powdery, but it's really cold up there.… It's where I like to spend a lot of my free time," she told CBC News.

Some call it stormy weather, others call it ski-worthy. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

Richard Wells, the ski resort's sales and marketing manager, said there ski conditions are great right now.

"The wind is a little bit blustery at times, so there are times when it is slightly reduced visibility, but all in all, it's … very good," Wells said.

"At the top of the mountain, it's quite calm," he added, stating that wind gusts were hitting 40 km/h.

