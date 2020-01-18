Roaches Line man with 'health issues' missing in Newfoundland storm

A 26-year-old man from Conception Bay North who has what his family describes as "health issues" is missing and search efforts are impossible because of a blizzard raging across Newfoundland and Labrador.

Josh Wall left his family home on Roaches Line just after noon on Friday, and his family has not heard from him since.

It's believed he lost his way while walking along a backcountry trail between Roaches Line and Marysvale, according to his father, Wayne Wall.

"He's very strong young man. A big boy with some health issues," a worried Wayne Wall told CBC News Friday night.

The RCMP have been contacted, but search efforts cannot be launched until there's a break in the weather.

Wayne said his son, who is prone to anxiety attacks, was in pain Friday morning and wanted to go to the hospital, but the storm prevented them from travelling.

Josh later told his parents he was going to visit a friend in Marysvale, and decided to leave on foot around 12:30 p.m. after he couldn't get a taxi.

A few hours later, Wayne tried calling his son on his cellphone, but it went straight to voicemail. He later learned that Josh sent his location via his cellphone to his friend in Marysvale, with a note saying he was lost and his phone's battery was about to run out of power.

His last known location was on a backcountry path through the wilderness, and Wayne said his son is not familiar with the area.

Josh was wearing a heavy winter jacket and a warm hat, mittens and boots. But it's not believed he was wearing snow pants.

Wayne said he made an attempt to search for his son, but the snow and wind conditions were too treacherous.