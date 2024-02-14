Schools and services shut down as winter storm hits Newfoundland

Public services are closing Wednesday as a snowy and blustery days-long winter storm hits eastern Newfoundland. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

Public services are closing Wednesday as a snowy and blustery winter storm hits eastern Newfoundland.

Schools that fall under NLSchools — formerly the Newfoundland and Labrador English School District — in the St. John's metro region will be closed, along with St. Bonaventure's College, Lakecrest and École Rocher-du-Nord.

Memorial University's St. John's, Marine Institute and Signal Hill campuses, including the Childcare Centre, are also closed for the day.

Crescent Collegiate in Blaketown, Whitbourne Elementary, Holy Family Elementary in Chapel Arm, Acreman Elementary in Green's Harbour and Woodland Elementary in Dildo are also shut down for the day.

The Avalon Mall in St. John's is closed for the entire day.

N.L. Health Services says in-person services at the Mundy Pond walk-in clinic in St. John's will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinics in Mount Pearl and Come By Chance have been cancelled.

The health authority is advising patients to confirm if individual appointments are still going ahead.

Metrobus and GoBus services will not be operating.

NLC Liquor Stores in St. John's, Mount Pearl, Paradise and Conception Bay South are closed for the day.

City facilities in St. John's and Mount Pearl are also closed, including community centres and City Halls.

Winter storm warnings are in effect for eastern and northeastern Newfoundland, from St. John's to the Bay of Exploits, according to Environment Canada.

About 20 to 30 centimetres of snow is expected Wednesday, with winds gusting to about 60 to 80 km/h Wednesday morning.

Snow is expected to be mixed with drizzle after midnight, with a chance of freezing drizzle overnight.

A storm surge warning is also in effect for Cape Spear to Deadman's Bay, according to Environment Canada, with high water levels and five- to seven-metre waves expected Wednesday night, which could affect vulnerable areas of coastline.