An ode to #StormChips: What your favourite flavour says about you

Nothing quite says winter in Newfoundland and Labrador like being buried alive by snow.

All those squalls and blizzards — plus the threat of blackouts that render your stove and microwave useless — make the potato chip the perfect emblem of North Atlantic winter weather.

The mighty chip. It's there to comfort, it's there for emergencies, it's there to bring us all together: a food that reaches across boundaries of politics, gender, culture and age.

Hence, storm chips: what's become a social media tradition lends this humble snack all the glory it truly deserves.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ASMR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ASMR</a> videos , but of people in NL eating their <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/stormchips?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#stormchips</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/SojxXliDV9">pic.twitter.com/SojxXliDV9</a> —@HasanHaiNL

But there's one nagging question: what's the perfect flavour to curl up with as the wind howls around us?

We have the answers. Without further ado, here's what your storm chip choice might say about you.

Salt and vinegar

A solid flavour. Pessimists would call it basic. We call it a classic.

If you've chosen this bag to accompany you through the storm, we rest certain that you'll be watching a movie you've already seen 50 times. Probably something starring Tom Cruise.

You like things neat and tidy, so rather than eat directly out of the bag, you pour your storm chips into a large bowl, savouring each one.

You'll be asleep before 9 p.m. and up well before dawn to shovel. You take pride in being the first one in the office, despite a memo going out last night urging everyone to work from home.

You eat salad for lunch to offset last night's indulgence.

Roast chicken

Your priority: comfort.

No doubt you pulled on slippers the second a storm warning notification popped up on your phone. You didn't actually even get dressed this morning — you just changed into a different, but no less cosy, pair of pyjamas.

Instead of drinking coffee today, you're on your third hot chocolate. With whipped cream.

Sour cream and onion

You had storm chips for dinner. And breakfast. You'll probably have them again for lunch.

Enough said.

Is it acceptable to have <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/stormchips?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#stormchips</a> with your storm coffee? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://t.co/IzMy1bKqsk">pic.twitter.com/IzMy1bKqsk</a> —@karenGvo

Jalapeno

A bold move. Storm chips are meant to be eaten in full, without restraint, yet the spiciness of the jalapeno precludes that type of no-holds-barred attack. These chips last all night, interspersed with other (inferior) snacks.

You have secretly also stored a bag of ketchup or plain chips as a backup plan, making you a risk-taker who thinks ahead.

Barbecue

You know who you are. You've been around, and winter doesn't intimidate you.

Barbecue chips it is, best served while dreaming about a good rip on the quad or a snow day revisiting world junior hockey highlights.

You've already taken your snowblower out four times, but mostly just because you want to show it off.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NLWX?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NLWX</a> half tank of gas burned, 3 driveways cleared, a lap around town to see the goin's-on... now for the storm chips!!! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bayman?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bayman</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/stormchips?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#stormchips</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/HondaCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HondaCanada</a> <a href="https://t.co/Mjf7pGDRVD">pic.twitter.com/Mjf7pGDRVD</a> —@Choggywaller

Regular

Who said only plain Janes eat regular chips?

You're well aware the taste of crispy, salty potato shouldn't be obscured. Plus, these go best with the array of dips you've obviously stocked up.

You might seem average at first blush, but you know how to party.

Ketchup

You just can't go wrong with ketchup. The flavour is superior even to all-dressed (which, as we all know, is just an abomination of ketchup and barbecue).

If you're crunching your way through a bag, you're the haughty, confident type. You know best, and nothing much will change your mind.

I’ll never turn down a reason to eat chips ❄️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nlwx?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nlwx</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/stormchips?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#stormchips</a> <a href="https://t.co/LuSdILDGPz">pic.twitter.com/LuSdILDGPz</a> —@kathrynhiscock

Cheezies

These aren't a chip.

If you broke out this corn-based snack, you think yourself a rebel, a lone wolf of sorts, trolling Twitter with snarky photos of your outside-the-fold storm food.

But you're not fooling anyone. We know you just want attention.

Artisanal sea salt and cracked pepper

You bought these on your last vacation abroad, storing them away for a day like this.

You eat them while sipping a latte and curating your Instagram feed (because who still uses Twitter?). You are image-focused and like to be ahead of the pack.

Secretly, you actually like barbecue chips and saved a bag for later. You will not post that to Instagram.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador