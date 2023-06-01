Stories from Sheshatshiu takes a deeper look at the issues that matter to residents. Beatrice Clowe, an artist and designer from Sheshatshiu, created this image for the initiative. (Beatrice Clowe/CBC)

Stories from Sheshatshiu is an online space for stories that reflect life in the central Labrador community: culture, tradition, arts, music, history, language, lived experiences and community perspectives.

These stories take a deeper look at what matters to the people who call Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation home. As you read these stories, the sense of pride people feel about their home is apparent, as is the resiliency that exists, even in difficult times.

Learn about the community's first basketball team, efforts to keep Innu culture alive and the work a day school survivor is doing to inspire young people.

As more stories come out of the community, they'll be added to Stories from Sheshatshiu — so check back often.

Read all the stories from this initiative here.

Find out more about CBC Newfoundland and Labrador's community engagement in Sheshatshiu here.