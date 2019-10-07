Diver airlifted from salmon cleanup site in Fortune Bay, stop-work order issued

A stop-work order has been issued on diving operations at the salmon farm cleanup site on Newfoundland's south coast after a diver had to be airlifted from Botwood to St. John's.

The diver was working deep inside one of the dead salmon pens in Fortune Bay on Saturday and rose too quickly, apparently suffering decompression sickness, which is also known as the bends.

Northern Harvest Sea Farms hired several dive teams to empty its open-net pens, following a massive fish die-off that left thousands of pounds of salmon to rot.

In a statement Monday morning, a spokesman for Northern Harvest Sea Farms said the divers are employed by third-party companies, and one of those companies reported an incident requiring occupational health and safety to get involved.

Using an underwater camera, CBC News was able to get a closer look at the white substance that has flooded the ocean surface near the cleaning site. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

The suspension of dive operations is a serious blow to ongoing cleanup efforts, but the company insists its "cleanup activity can continue despite dive activity being temporarily stopped."

Service NL said the stop-work order was issued over the weekend "until more information becomes available."

The stop-work order was issued to Northern Harvest, as principal contractor at the site, Service NL said, and another order was issued to Strickland's Driving for dive operations at all sites.

As of Monday morning, occupational health and safety officers remain on site, Service NL confirmed, to conduct the ongoing investigation.

The operation is owned by aquaculture giant Mowi, which has been cleaning out its salmon farming equipment since early September.

The company said salmon in several pens died after a period of unusually warm water caused low oxygen levels.

CBC has asked the company for comment.

