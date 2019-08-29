Stop work orders issued at CNA building construction site in Stephenville
Service NL says OHS officers on site investigating the cause
Occupational Health and Safety officers are investigating an incident that happened Tuesday at the new College of the North Atlantic building construction site in Stephenville.
Service NL confirmed the incident was reported to the OHS officer in Corner Brook.
Two stop work orders have been issued.
OHS officers are on site to investigate the cause of the incident.
Service NL declined to comment further on what happened, citing the active investigation.
