DFO scientists recommend end to salmon harvesting in Newfoundland rivers

A Department of Fisheries and Oceans research scientist has recommended the federal department end retention salmon fishing in Newfoundland, with only catch and release fishing advised.

"We are somewhat concerned. Obviously declines of this magnitude can't continue forever," said Geoff Veinott.

"If you keep seeing declines below your five-year mean, you'll eventually have no fish. It's as simple as that."

DFO's mid-season review of Atlantic salmon stock returns on the island found that 54 per cent of assessed rivers will be below their recent five-year mean for a third year in a row.

DFO research scientist Geoff Veinott says salmon fishing is important to Indigenous peoples, and that the province's sport fishery brings in significant revenue. (Meghan McCabe/CBC)

Meanwhile, 27 per cent of rivers are not predicted to see a significant change in returns, while 18 per cent are set to increase.

Anglers this season have been allowed to keep one fish under federal regulations, but Veinott said the new research indicates that should end.

He said DFO supports catch and release because it's important to have anglers engaged in the fishery and salmon conservation.

Need to turn it around

In terms of what's causing the declining stocks, Veinott said the problem is with fish going out into the ocean and not coming back, and it could turn around quite quickly as it has before.

Salmon stocks in Newfoundland rivers continue to decline. (Tom Moffatt/Atlantic Salmon Federation)

"Part of it is to stop harvesting them, because every fish that's removed is a fish that is not available to spawn."

As for criticism of DFO science from provincial Fisheries Minister Gerry Byrne, Veinott said he simply presents the data and explains how they did it.

"People are free to criticize that, it's part of the scientific process. We deal with peer review and criticism all the time, it's not unusual."

Scientists evaluate salmon stocks on a river in Colinet in July 2018. (Curtis Rumbolt/CBC)

Delivering an update on a two-year, $500,000 provincial study of catch and release fishing in Corner Brook Wednesday morning, Fisheries Minister Gerry Byrne said he doesn't buy into DFO's science, or its advice.

"Anglers throughout the entire province are experiencing, they're witnessing, high, high, high returns in the last number of days and weeks," Byrne said.

"DFO is basing the decision based on the full time series from late May until a few short weeks ago, and they may not necessarily be strongly reflecting the increased returns in recent days and weeks."

The department's data was collected up to July 15.

Labrador's in-season review will be conducted later, and a decision on any changes to the recreational salmon fishery for the rest of the season will come soon.

