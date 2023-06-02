Woman killed in single-vehicle crash near Stoneville

A 47-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday night. (David Bell/CBC)

A 47-year-old woman died as a result of a single-vehicle crash Thursday night on Route 335 near Stoneville north of Gander.

The RCMP said they received a report of the crash from a passerby shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Police say the driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was not wearing a seat belt. She was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The RCMP said a collision analyst attended the scene and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was notified. Police say the investigation is continuing.

