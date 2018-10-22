3 youths injured, one charged after stolen vehicle crash in Bishop's Falls

Three male youths were injured and a fourth is facing charges after a stolen vehicle outran police and crashed near Bishop's Falls.

On Friday at about 5:10 p.m., police were patrolling Route 350 near the Trans-Canada Highway when they saw a speeding vehicle matching the description of a car that had been reported stolen in Corner Brook, according to a news release Monday by Grand Falls RCMP in Grand Falls.

Police tried to stop the vehicle but were unsuccessful, said the release.

The vehicle crashed in Bishop's Falls shortly after, police said, and paramedics and fire crews were called to the scene to help free the four male youths trapped inside the vehicle.

Police said three of the youths were injured and the fourth, the driver, is facing numerous charges, including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm and a number of breaches of court orders.

The driver was scheduled to appear in court today.

