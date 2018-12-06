Stolen truck smashes through hydro pole, police find it burning kilometres away

Bay Roberts RCMP are looking for the driver of a truck they say was stolen, driven through a hydro pole, and then set on fire near Makinsons.

The truck was stolen overnight, and reported to police around 7:20 a.m. Thursday.

About an hour later, police were told a vehicle matching the description had crashed into a utility pole.

While en route to respond, police were told the truck had left the scene after the crash.

Officers found it a few kilometres away, with a fire burning inside, and the driver nowhere to be found.

They managed to put out the fire themselves.

The road was closed for about an hour.

RCMP are still investigating the incident.