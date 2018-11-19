Stolen snowplow truck driven by man without pants crashes in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's

The truck overturned near the Bell Island ferry terminal, said police. (Submitted)

A pantsless man is facing a number of charges after a stolen truck with a snowplow blade wound up overturned in Portugal Cove-St. Philip's Sunday, according to police.

Around 11:30 p.m., The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to a call of a pickup truck driving in the area of Thorburn Road in St. John's with its snowplow blade scraping the pavement, according to a release sent Monday morning.

Officers located the vehicle but were unable to stop it, the release said.

A short time later, the vehicle was upside-down near the Bell Island ferry terminal, said police.

Police said the vehicle had been stolen from a business on Kenmount Road, and the driver was not wearing pants.

According to the Portugal Cove-St. Philip's fire department, the crash damaged multiple utility poles and shut down Beachy Cove Road for nearly six hours. As of 6:45 a.m. Monday, one lane of traffic had re-opened, according to a tweet sent by the department.

A spokesperson for the RNC said nobody was hurt in the incident.

The driver of the truck was held in custody and charged with break and entry, possession of stolen property, flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and breaches of court order, police said.



