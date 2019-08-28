Theft of late grandfather's portrait leaves woman broken-hearted

When Alicia Penashue moved back from St. John's to North West River in July, she wanted to make sure two items in her belongings would be safe.

The first was a portrait of her late grandfather painted by her mother-in-law, Mary Ann Penashue, a well-known Innu artist.

The second was a picture of Wonder Woman that her boyfriend painted for her.

Instead of putting them in the moving truck, she waited until her brother came to St. John's to drive them back.

On Tuesday evening, both cherished paintings were stolen, she said, from his vehicle on Canada Drive, in the west end of St. John's.

Alicia Chaulk says her boyfriend painted this picture for her, and she wants to get it back. (Submitted by Alicia Penashue)

"My grandfather passed away three years ago. He raised me," Penashue said.

"I've been crying all morning. It means so much to me and to them, it's nothing."

She is so desperate for their return that Penashue would like them dropped off in the original location with no questions asked.

"I hope someone has a heart out there and will give these paintings back."

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador